Highway closure updates in north central Kansas

About 11:30 a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened K-28 from Jewell to Concordia and K-148 from Jewell to U.S. 81.

KDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and give crews room to work as they continue to clear the roadways. Some highways remain closed due to drifting snow and dangerous winter weather;

K-9 closed from Concordia to Beloit in Mitchell and Cloud counties

K-148 closed from U.S. 81 to K-15

Travelers are cautioned not to drive around employees, signs and gates marking these closed highways. Doing so may result in a citation or fine.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.kandrive.gov, for updates on highway conditions across Kansas.