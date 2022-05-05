Station Profile - Z-96.3 The Lake - KZDY

Z-96.3 The Lake plays familiar music from the 80’s all the way up to today’s soft hits. The music is light enough for background, but bright enough to turn up and enjoy. It’s music that helps people feel good! Z-96.3 The Lake is the perfect workplace radio station, but our listeners enjoy it at home and on weekends too. We are the broadcast home for Kansas City Chiefs Football, Kansas Jayhawk Football & Men’s Basketball as well as area high school football and basketball.

WHAT WE PLAY