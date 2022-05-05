Search

Station Profile - Z-96.3 The Lake - KZDY

Z-96.3 The Lake plays familiar music from the 80’s all the way up to today’s soft hits. The music is light enough for background, but bright enough to turn up and enjoy. It’s music that helps people feel good! Z-96.3 The Lake is the perfect workplace radio station, but our listeners enjoy it at home and on weekends too. We are the broadcast home for Kansas City Chiefs Football, Kansas Jayhawk Football & Men’s Basketball as well as area high school football and basketball.

WHAT WE PLAY

  • Maroon 5
  • Pink
  • Madonna
  • Taylor Swift
  • Michael Jackson
  • Bruno Mars
  • Prince
  • Lady Gaga
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Adele
  • Katy Perry
  • Kelly Clarkson

OUR PERSONALITIES

Liz & Chris Show

Mornings 5a-9a

Andrea Jaxson

Middays 9a-2p

Karl Southcott

Afternoons 2p-7p

Jay Michaels

Evenings 7p-Midnight

John Laurenti

Overnights Midnight-5a

Kansas Jayhawks

Football & Men's Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs

Professional Football

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

