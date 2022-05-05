Station Profile - KD Country 94 - KDNS

KD Country 94 signed on the air in 1994 at 94.1 Mhz and was owned and operated by Herb & Ruby Hoeflicker. The station plays mainstream country music and covers north central Kansas from broadcast studios in Glen Elder. In 2006 Bruce Dierking of Dierking Communications, Inc. purchased the station.

Today KD Country 94 is managed by Wade Gerstner, with Sports Director Dusty Deines and Waterside Wakeup host Jason Broadfoot rounding out the staff. KD Country 94 covers high school athletics for several area schools, as well as a weekday sports talk show called The Sports Ticket.

WHAT WE PLAY