Station Profile - KD Country 94 - KDNS

KD Country 94 signed on the air in 1994 at 94.1 Mhz and was owned and operated by Herb & Ruby Hoeflicker. The station plays mainstream country music and covers north central Kansas from broadcast studios in Glen Elder. In 2006 Bruce Dierking of Dierking Communications, Inc. purchased the station.
Today KD Country 94 is managed by Wade Gerstner, with Sports Director Dusty Deines and Waterside Wakeup host Jason Broadfoot rounding out the staff. KD Country 94 covers high school athletics for several area schools, as well as a weekday sports talk show called The Sports Ticket. 

  • Blake Shelton
  • Eric Church
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Darius Rucker
  • Tim McGraw
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Jason Aldean
  • Old Dominion
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dierks Bentley

 

Steve Harmon

Mornings 5a-7a

Jason Broadfoot

Waterside Wakeup 7a-9a

Wade Gerstner

The Sports Ticket 9a-10a

Dusty Deines

The Sports Ticket 9a-10a

Penny Mitchell

Middays 10a-2p

Nick Fox

Afternoons 2p-7p

Lia Knight

Evenings 7p-Midnight

Rich Creeger

Overnights Midnight-5a

The Sports Ticket

Weekdays 9:10a-10p

Cliff Baugus

Sunday Morning Gospel

Sundays 7a-11a

Lon Helton

Country Countdown USA

Sundays 1p-4p

Terri Clark

Country Gold

Sundays 5p-9p

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

