Winter weather closes highways in north central Kansas

Because of drifting snow and dangerous winter weather, the Kansas Department of Transportation has closed highways in north central Kansas;

K-9 closed from Concordia to Beloit in Mitchell and Cloud counties

K-28 closed from Concordia to Jewell in Cloud and Jewell counties

K-148 closed from Randall to Washington in Jewell, Republic, and Washington counties

Roads may be snow packed and icy in areas. Motorists are advised to slow down and use extra caution.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website,www.kandrive.gov, for updates on highway conditions across Kansas.