KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Station Profile - Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY

In July 1956 Marshall Transmitter, Inc. signed radio station KNDY on the air, at 1570 kHz bringing local radio service to Marshall County for the first time. The station was sold to Wyman & Willa Schnepp in 1960 and again to Rainbow Broadcasters, Inc. in 1964. In 1969, following the moon landings by NASA, the station was sold to Apollo Broadcasting, Inc. and started playing traditional country and western music in the early 1970’s. Many of the songs we played back then as new hits, we play today at country legends.

Apollo Broadcasting, under the leadership of Herb and Ruby Hoeflicker, operated the stations until 1988, when Marysville native and KNDY employee Bruce Dierking purchased the station. Dierking Communications, Inc. continues to operate the station along with KNDY-FM, KDNS-FM, KZDY-FM, and KQNK AM & FM.

Today, 1570 KNDY-AM is simulcast on 94.1 mHz bringing traditional classic country music to both AM and FM radio listeners in Marshall County and across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. The station is home to Marysville high school football and basketball, as well as Kansas State University football and men’s basketball.

WHAT WE PLAY

  • Alabama
  • Willie Nelson
  • George Strait
  • Hank Williams, Jr.
  • Conway Twitty
  • Barbara Mandress
  • Merle Haggard
  • Don Williams
  • Ronnie Milsap
  • George Jones
  • Johnny Cash
  • The Judds
  • Kenny Rogers
  • Reba McEntire

OUR PERSONALITIES

Rick Morgan

Mornings 5a-9a

Ashley Blake

Middays 9a-2p

Mark Stevens

Afternoons 2p-7p

Kris Carson

Evenings 7p-Midnight

Kevin Freeman

Overnights Midnight-5a

Bruce Dierking

News & Sports Coverage

K-State Wildcats

Football & Men's Basketball

Neon Beat With John Christopher

Sunday 1p-6p

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

