Hot weather will continue through Monday across the area. Some of the hottest conditions will occur tomorrow afternoon, when temperatures in the 90s will combine with higher surface moisture. This will lead to heat index values around 100 across the area. Be sure to practice good heat safety, especially as this is the first hot stretch of the year so far.

After the next few days of heat, a sharp cold front will pass through on Tuesday, bringing cooler and much drier air to the area by mid-week.