Norton County Community Foundation Awards $16,200 in Scholarships

Norton, Kansas, June 2020 — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced its 2020 Scholarship Recipients. A total of $16,200 was awarded to Norton Community High School seniors from five different funds. The funds, their cumulative award totals, and their 2020 recipients are listed below:

• Glenn & Wilda Bowman Family Scholarship Fund: $1,000

This fund was established in 2016 to assist Norton High School seniors who plan to attend Kansas State University and/or any Kansas Vocational Technical College.

o Brandon Vacura

• Candace Gay Memorial Scholarship Fund: $500

This fund is open to any graduating senior in good standing from NCHS who has participated in one or more of the following activities during their time at NCHS: Drama, Forensics, Art, Music, or Scholars Bowl.

o Corgan Nickelson

• Della Connell Scholarship Fund: $13,000

This fund was established to assist Norton High School graduating seniors with continuing their higher education.

o Carter Jones

o Connor Haresnape

o Mason Schulze

o Cole Amlong

o Tucker Pfannenstiel

o Brandon Vacura

o Judson Wiltfong

o Connor Hall

o Lexi Kats

o Weston Hayes

o Leah David

o Hadley Hauser

• Norton Rotary Scholarship Fund: $1,200

This fund was established in 2019 to benefit graduates of Norton High School who have been actively engaged in community service activities during their high school career.

o Cole Amlong

o Tucker Pfannenstiel

o Jaida McEwen

• NCHS Alumni Endowment Fund: $500

This fund has awarded scholarships since 2018.

o Carlie Voss

“Scholarship season is such a fun time of year at NCCF,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “Students are preparing for the next big chapter in their lives, and we hope that these scholarships are a reminder of the loving and supportive community they came from. And, of course, we hope they return home to Norton County to live and work someday!”

For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.