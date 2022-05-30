Severe Weather Possible Across Northeast & North Central Kansas Today & Tonight

There continues to be a chance for severe weather across northeast and much of north central and east central Kansas today into tonight. The latest forecast has storms potentially developing across parts of central Kansas in the late afternoon and spreading east through the night with the higher potential for storms across northern Kansas. The storms may be capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The main window for tornadoes appears to be during the evening hours. Be sure to keep an eye to the weather today, especially if you have holiday plans away from home.

Additional severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across mainly east central Kansas. Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding are the primary concerns with the tornado threat being low.