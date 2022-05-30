Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

KNDY News

Severe Weather Possible Across Northeast & North Central Kansas Today & Tonight

By: Derek Nester

Date:

There continues to be a chance for severe weather across northeast and much of north central and east central Kansas today into tonight. The latest forecast has storms potentially developing across parts of central Kansas in the late afternoon and spreading east through the night with the higher potential for storms across northern Kansas. The storms may be capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The main window for tornadoes appears to be during the evening hours. Be sure to keep an eye to the weather today, especially if you have holiday plans away from home.

Additional severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across mainly east central Kansas. Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding are the primary concerns with the tornado threat being low.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

