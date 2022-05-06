Search

Tonight’s Orioles-Royals Game In Baltimore Postponed Due to Rain

Teams will play traditional doubleheader on May 8 at 12:35 p.m.

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game will begin at 12:35 p.m. CT, followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
