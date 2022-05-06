Tonight’s Orioles-Royals Game In Baltimore Postponed Due to Rain

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game will begin at 12:35 p.m. CT, followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Teams will play traditional doubleheader on May 8 at 12:35 p.m.
Date: