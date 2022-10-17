Freeze Warning In Effect For All Of Northeast Kansas Tonight

- Advertisement -

The National Weather Service is warning about freezing temperatures tonight across all of Northeast Kansas.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY

* WHAT: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected.

* WHERE: Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.