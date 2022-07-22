Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday Through Thursday With Chance For Rain Showers

Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday with heat index values as high as 109. A cold front begins to move into the area Sunday, bringing some heat relief for areas north of I-70. Cooler temperatures arrive for all areas Sunday night into next week with several rain chances.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY

WHAT: Peak heat index values from 102 to 109 expected.

WHERE: Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN: From 12 PM Friday through 9 PM Saturday.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drought conditions continue to expand and intensify across the state of Kansas. Additional drought information is available at: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu