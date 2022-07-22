Search

Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday Through Thursday With Chance For Rain Showers

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday with heat index values as high as 109. A cold front begins to move into the area Sunday, bringing some heat relief for areas north of I-70. Cooler temperatures arrive for all areas Sunday night into next week with several rain chances.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY

  • WHAT: Peak heat index values from 102 to 109 expected.
  • WHERE: Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.
  • WHEN: From 12 PM Friday through 9 PM Saturday.
  • IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule  strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drought conditions continue to expand and intensify across the state of Kansas. Additional drought information is available at: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

