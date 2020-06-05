Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing Wichita woman.

The whereabouts of Savanah Schneider, 23, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

WICHITA ­– Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 23-year-old Savanah Schneider. She was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

She is described as 5’ 8”, 110 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. Savanah has an intellectual disability, and WPD is concerned for her welfare.

If you know the whereabouts of Savanah or see her, please call 911 immediately.