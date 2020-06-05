90.4 F
Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

By Derek Nester

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing Wichita woman.

The whereabouts of Savanah Schneider, 23, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

WICHITA ­– Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 23-year-old Savanah Schneider. She was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

She is described as 5’ 8”, 110 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. Savanah has an intellectual disability, and WPD is concerned for her welfare.

If you know the whereabouts of Savanah or see her, please call 911 immediately.

U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part...
Junction City Man Pleads Guilty To Two Counts of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (June 5, 2020) – A Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree felony murder, Kansas Attorney...
Medicaid Inspector General Issues New Report

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 5, 2020) – Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Sarah Fertig today released a new report containing findings from a review of the...
Kansas DCF Service Centers Reopening June 8

Derek Nester - 0
Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announced today a select number of DCF offices will reopen to the public beginning Monday, June...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
