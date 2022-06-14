Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Heat Advisory Issued As Heat Index Reaches Triple-Digits

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Another hot day is expected today, with the hottest conditions in northeast and portions of east-central Kansas where a Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8 PM. A weak cold front enters far northern Kansas this evening then pushes on south into central portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible near this front, with a small risk for severe thunderstorms. Temperatures look a bit cooler Wednesday but hot conditions will be the rule through the weekend.

A persistent heat wave is highly likely through at least the middle of next week. Stay safe during this stretch and learn more about how to do so by visiting: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Previous articleLincoln, Neb. Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Charges
Next article6-14-22 ROYALS HEAD WEST-NBA FINALS GAME 5-CWS SET-PHIL TALKS
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

6-14-22 ROYALS HEAD WEST-NBA FINALS GAME 5-CWS SET-PHIL TALKS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8102151-6-14-22-royals-head-west-nba-finals-game-5-cws-set-phil-talks

Lincoln, Neb. Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Charges

Derek Nester -
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Roger...

Kansas Man Sentenced for Attempted Robbery

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced...

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Highlights (6/13/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.