Heat Advisory Issued As Heat Index Reaches Triple-Digits

Another hot day is expected today, with the hottest conditions in northeast and portions of east-central Kansas where a Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8 PM. A weak cold front enters far northern Kansas this evening then pushes on south into central portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible near this front, with a small risk for severe thunderstorms. Temperatures look a bit cooler Wednesday but hot conditions will be the rule through the weekend.

A persistent heat wave is highly likely through at least the middle of next week. Stay safe during this stretch and learn more about how to do so by visiting: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat