KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Governor Laura Kelly
State NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Directs Agencies to Waive Fees for Kansans Affected by Friday’s Severe Weather

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today directed Executive Branch agencies to assist Kansans impacted by severe weather that included large hail, high winds, and tornadoes the evening of Friday, April 29. In response, the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registrations for those who were affected.

“Last Friday’s storm placed significant emotional and financial burdens on many Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration is working to ensure those who lost everything get back on their feet.”

The affected areas are Butler, Dickinson, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties.

Governor Kelly has directed KDOR’s Division of Vehicles to: 

  • Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations;
  • Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards;
  • Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

KDHE’s Division of Health will: 

  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates;
  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates.

KDHE’s Division of Environment will: 

  • Work with County Emergency Managers to process and expedite approvals for Disposal Without Permits for damaged/destroyed structures, debris, and livestock;
  • Waive the state’s tonnage fees at landfills for any disaster debris that are hauled to a landfill for disposal;
  • Make district staff available to help with disposal site locations and approvals;
  • Provide locations for composting if preferred alternative to landfilling.

In addition, KDOR Secretary Mark Burghart has waived fees that are typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans affected by these storms. Those requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, Kansas Department of Revenue’s records custodian, by email at Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

