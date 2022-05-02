April Total Tax Collections Top $1.5 Billion; Exceeding Estimate by $178.4 Million

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas’ total tax-only receipts for April were $1.5 billion. Those collections are $178.4 million, or 13.4%, more than the recently revised estimate.

“Last week, we passed ‘Axe the Food Tax’ legislation to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries, which is a good first step, but we can do more,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These tax collection receipts reiterate the state’s fiscal health, and clearly shows we can afford to move up the ‘axe the food tax’ implementation date to July 1 of this year. I’m calling on the Kansas Legislature to do so as soon as they come back later this month.”

The July 1 date is still viable as Kansas would be joining 23 other states that use the same definitions for what will be exempt from state sales tax. Many retailers and point-of-sale software vendors are already familiar with and utilizing those definitions. In addition, KDOR will provide educational information to assist retailers in this change.

Individual income tax collections for April were $1.0 billion, which is $178.1 million, or 21.2%, more than the estimate for the month. April corporate income tax collections were $141.5 million, only $0.5 million below the estimated amount for the month.

“It is reassuring to see the receipts meeting and exceeding the latest revised estimates for Fiscal Year 2022,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.

Retail sales tax collections continued the growth trend for state revenues, as those collections were $245.0 million. That is $8.4 million, or 3.6%, more than April 2021. Compensating use tax receipts were $65.0 million, which was 10.4% less than the estimate for the month, but 9.8% above April 2021 receipts. The combined sales and use taxes associated with personal and corporate expenditures grew by 4.8% over April 2021.

The April spreadsheet is available here.