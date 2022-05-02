Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

April Total Tax Collections Top $1.5 Billion; Exceeding Estimate by $178.4 Million

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas’ total tax-only receipts for April were $1.5 billion. Those collections are $178.4 million, or 13.4%, more than the recently revised estimate.

“Last week, we passed ‘Axe the Food Tax’ legislation to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries, which is a good first step, but we can do more,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These tax collection receipts reiterate the state’s fiscal health, and clearly shows we can afford to move up the ‘axe the food tax’ implementation date to July 1 of this year. I’m calling on the Kansas Legislature to do so as soon as they come back later this month.”

The July 1 date is still viable as Kansas would be joining 23 other states that use the same definitions for what will be exempt from state sales tax. Many retailers and point-of-sale software vendors are already familiar with and utilizing those definitions. In addition, KDOR will provide educational information to assist retailers in this change.

Individual income tax collections for April were $1.0 billion, which is $178.1 million, or 21.2%, more than the estimate for the month. April corporate income tax collections were $141.5 million, only $0.5 million below the estimated amount for the month.

“It is reassuring to see the receipts meeting and exceeding the latest revised estimates for Fiscal Year 2022,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.

Retail sales tax collections continued the growth trend for state revenues, as those collections were $245.0 million. That is $8.4 million, or 3.6%, more than April 2021. Compensating use tax receipts were $65.0 million, which was 10.4% less than the estimate for the month, but 9.8% above April 2021 receipts. The combined sales and use taxes associated with personal and corporate expenditures grew by 4.8% over April 2021.

The April spreadsheet is available here.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Directs Agencies to Waive Fees for Kansans Affected by Friday’s Severe Weather
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Governor Laura Kelly Directs Agencies to Waive Fees for Kansans Affected by Friday’s Severe Weather

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today directed Executive Branch agencies to assist...

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Highlights (5/2/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

Andrew Benintendi, Brad Keller named Royals Player/Pitcher of the Month for April

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced this morning...

Proposal to build state’s largest feedlot hits snag, but now headed for another vote

Derek Nester -
by Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner LINCOLN — A proposal to...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.