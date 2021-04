On April 15th, at approximately 1:00 PM, an accident occurred at Highway 383 and Road E8 in Norton County. Two individuals left the scene, without contact, and have yet to be located. At this time, The Norton Sheriff’s Office does not believe that these two are dangerous or pose any risk, but we ask that you lock your doors and vehicles.

If you witness any suspicious activity or persons, please contact us. The two individuals were described as Hispanic with no further details.