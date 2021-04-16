NCK Raptors Mountain Bike Team’s First Race of the Season

The NCK Raptors mountain bike team attended their first race ‘Slay in Santa Fe’ in Augusta, KS for the first ever Kansas League’s inaugural mountain bike race for junior high and high school student athletes held on Sunday, April 11th, 2021. Six other teams joined the new local mountain bike team of NCK Raptors to race and enjoy the cycling atmosphere with around 80 kids participating.

The day started with junior high boys completing two laps in their allotted time frame, which totalled about six miles. Isaac Palen placed 4th, Colton Jeardoe placed 8th, Kade Pearson in 9th and Zavier Dooley in 11th. Also on the team is Luke Hollerich and Javier Cervantes.

Next up racing for the JV girls was Jaylyn Wiese capturing 1st place and completing three laps for nine miles. The 6th grade girls started shortly after the JV and racing for the Raptors were Norah Ellenz coming in 1st and Anastasya Schreiber in 4th.

The boy’s races followed with Aaron Hake coming in 4th place in the JV with three laps. The Raptors had three sophomore boys competing, consisting of Chris Heise in 1st, Joshua Towner in 2nd and Darien Schreiber in 5th, all finishing two laps. The NCK Raptors placed second as a team.

High School athletes who finish first in their category earn a Leader jersey, which they get to wear at the next race. Jaylyn Wiese and Chris Heise, will proudly represent the NCK Raptors on their home turf at Palen Family Farms for the next race on Sunday, April 25th.

Head coach John McClure, commented on the race, “Some kids made it on the podium, some got medals, but everyone at the event, kids, parents and volunteers went home winners!”

The public is welcome to cheer on the NCK Raptors in action at their next race at Palen Family Farms, east of Tipton, KS on Sunday, April 25th. For more information about the team or to volunteer for the next race, visit www.facebook.com/NCKRAPTORS. For more information about the Kansas League, visit www.kansasmtb.org.