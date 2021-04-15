56.5 F
Glen Elder Youth Fishing Tournament is Back!

By Derek Nester

The 17th annual Glen Elder Youth Fishing Tournament is back in 2021 after high water forced its cancellation in 2019 and Covid-19 prevented any organized events in 2020. This year’s event will take place on June 5th, 2021 and be organized in a similar format as previous years. Beginning on Monday, April 19th, parents may call the Glen Elder area office (785-545-3345) to register their kids for the tournament. Registrations will continue until 150 slots have been filled. At this point, a waiting list is developed as there are always cancellations and no shows each year.

All youth ages 7 to 14 are eligible to register for this free event. Check-in will begin in front of the Glen Elder park office at 8:00 a.m., and participants will be matched with boat drivers. Fishing will occur on the water until 1:00 when everyone will return to the church for lunch. Following lunch, prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish of each species, total number of fish caught, and the smallest fish. ALL participants will receive plenty of free fishing gear to take home at the conclusion of the event. Also, June 5th and 6th is free fishing weekend, thus no fishing license is required for all Kansas anglers. In addition, June 5th is also free park entrance day at Glen Elder and no vehicle permits will be required to enter the park.

We are looking for many boat drivers who would be willing to volunteer their time for the day and take a boat full of kids out fishing for a few hours. It is always a very rewarding experience for both youth and adults and we hope you will strongly consider helping out. Please call the park office and ask for Scott to sign up as a boat driver.

