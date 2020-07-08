Mitchell County Reports 6th COVID-19 Case

Since the release of today’s case count, the health department has been notified of a 6th case in Mitchell County to an individual with a known exposure. All contacts have been notified and are maintaining in-home quarantine. A press release is not planned to be released on this case at this time, and no further information on the patient will be provided.

The increase in positive cases being identified both throughout Kansas and in Mitchell County demonstrates how crucial it is to take the necessary precautions to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Thank you!

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department