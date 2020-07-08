UPDATE: Subject Arrested Related To Officer Involved Shooting

WOODSON COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest related to the officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls, Kan. on July 2.

At approximately noon Tuesday, July 7, 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute, was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center and taken into custody. He was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal carrying of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated weapons violation of a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bridges was then booked into the Allen County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Woodson County Attorney’s Office.