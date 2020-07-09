78.5 F
Kansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger

By Derek Nester
Artist Conception of the rebranded T-Mobile Center in Downtown Kansas City

Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Bellevue, Washington — July 9, 2020 — Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center, formerly Sprint Center, reinforcing its commitment to the community of Kansas City. A staple in Kansas City since 2007, the newly named T-Mobile Center will serve up awesome events through 2032, along with special perks for T-Mobile customers and upgrades for everyone in the coming years.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce T-Mobile Center and show the Kansas City community that we’re deeply invested in the home of our second headquarters! We’re proud to be with you, and when it’s safe to re-open, we’re bringing you some incredible Un-carrier experiences,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Kansas City has a rich culture, known for live entertainment, sports, a thriving arts scene and my personal favorite, Kansas City BBQ, and we are honored to help bring it all to life in T-Mobile Center well into the next decade! Get ready for a good time!”

“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s most innovative and fan-focused partners in T-Mobile to offer amazing entertainment experiences in Kansas City,” said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. “As the anchor of a vibrant entertainment district, T-Mobile Center will welcome guests from throughout the world for the best of live entertainment, family and sporting events.”

T-Mobile takes pride in being a company that puts customer experience at the forefront of everything. So naturally, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint customers can beat the crowd using the fast pass entrance on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, when they’re heading to concerts, entertainment and sporting events at T-Mobile Center… all ticketed customers have to do is show their phone! Plus, every visitor will continue to receive free Wi-Fi around the venue from T-Mobile.

Kansas City locals can expect to see T-Mobile Center come to life over the next few months, with initial signage updates expected to go up this August. T-Mobile Center annually hosts more than 100 ticketed events and is a unique partnership between ASM Global and the City of Kansas City.

T-Mobile Center joins the Un-carrier’s slate of world-class venues across the globe, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico.

Sprint and T-Mobile have a long history of giving back to their communities. In 2019 as standalone companies, Sprint and T-Mobile contributed a combined $20 million to programs and organizations across the country. Now as the merged T-Mobile, the supercharged Un-carrier is more committed than ever to leveraging its scale for good. That includes building on Sprint’s strong legacy of philanthropic support across the Kansas City metro, which since 2007 has exceeded over $37 million supporting groups like Harvesters and United Way of Kansas City, as well as arts organizations.

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
