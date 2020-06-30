97.3 F
Kansas Headlines

Enforcement Campaign Aims To Get Kansans Home Safely This 4th of July Weekend

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For "Royals Playback" Broadcasts

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for "Royals Playback," which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kan. – On average, more than 415 traffic crashes occur over the Fourth of July weekend in Kansas each year. This is attributed to increased traffic and impaired drivers.

To keep families safe this July Fourth, Kansas officials will be focused on keeping impaired drivers off the road. In Kansas, nearly one in four motor vehicle fatalities are due to an alcohol-impaired driver. During the holiday weekend, there will be a zero-tolerance policy in effect for those who drive impaired.

“In 2018, 88 Kansans died because of drunk driving,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Impaired drivers are a threat to us all. Please help everyone get home safely by making sure drivers are sober before they get behind the wheel.”

Kansas drivers headed out to celebrate the Fourth of July should take simple safety precautions to reduce their chances of harming themselves or others. These include:

  • Do NOT drive after consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana
  • Use sober designated drivers or make alternative arrangements for lodging

The simple choice of planning ahead to not drive is vitally important and could save lives.

The enforcement campaign runs concurrently with a media effort reminding motorists that they should never drink and drive. The entire campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by KDOT. For more information about traveling safely this Independence Day, please visit KTSRO.org.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Joins Coalition Fighting for Recognition of Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has signed onto an amicus brief along with 18 states and the District of Columbia urging the National Archives...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF Extends Deadline to Register for Pandemic EBT Program in Kansas

Derek Nester
The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced today that it is extending the deadline to register for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT)...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces FY 2021 Allotment Plan

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly announced today her final plan for adjustments to the FY 2021 budget, which begins on July 1, 2020. "COVID-19 has created new...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KHP: Prepare for Independence Day Holiday and Summer Travel

Derek Nester
Many people will celebrate this holiday weekend by hitting the road and traveling to and through Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Turnpike Authority...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Enforcement Campaign Aims To Get Kansans Home Safely This 4th of July Weekend

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – On average, more than 415 traffic crashes occur over the Fourth of July weekend in Kansas each year. This is attributed...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more

