KHP: Prepare for Independence Day Holiday and Summer Travel

Many people will celebrate this holiday weekend by hitting the road and traveling to and through Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas Department of Transportation partnered to remind motorists to travel safely during Independence Day and throughout the rest of the summer.

“Seat belts save 15,000 lives each year on our nation’s highway and about 2,500 more lives could be saved if everyone wore their seat belts,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “Seat belts are one of our most effective life-saving devices. Please make sure you and your loved ones are always buckled up.”

From July 3 to July 5, the Patrol will be working in support of the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) enforcement with personnel from other states. The goal is increased safety and ease of travel on our nation’s roadways.

In 2019, there were 542 crashes during the Independence Day holiday period resulting in 169 injuries and two fatalities.

“In addition to buckling up and not driving impaired of alcohol or drugs, we ask that you ditch the distractions in your vehicle and keep your eyes on the road,” said Captain Andy Dean, KHP Public & Governmental Affairs Commander.

Before travelers pack their cars, check the route for delays or construction using KanDrive at www.kandrive.org. KanDrive includes camera images, interactive maps and links to rest areas, travel and tourism sites.

“We encourage drivers to plan ahead, use a K-TAG or other compatible transponder to pay for tolls electronically and call *KTA (*582) if they need emergency help on the Turnpike,” said Steve Hewitt, Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO. “Our State Farm Safety Assist program is available on our busiest stretch of roadway for travelers needing roadside assistance.”

The agencies wish safe travels to all during the upcoming holiday. If in need of assistance on a Kansas highway, please call Kansas Highway Patrol for assistance at *47 (*HP).

As you enjoy your summer travels and celebrate Independence Day, the agencies offer some tips: