Second Positive Case of COVID-19 Identified In Marshall County

By Derek Nester

Royals Announce July Schedule For "Royals Playback" Broadcasts

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for "Royals Playback," which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.)...
Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Marshall County today. The patient is under quarantine.

The Marshall County Health Department is conducting all contact tracing and investigation of individuals who are deemed close contacts of the positive. Close contacts of positive clients will be contacted, if known, and should be monitoring at home.

These first 2 cases in the county are unrelated in exposure and have no connection to each other. Please contact the health department for questions.

As our cases rise, we need community support by social distancing (6 foot apart) when able, and when that isn’t possible, wear a mask. Hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer as well as avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect flat services daily. Most of all, stay home if you have any symptoms of illness and don’t travel unless necessary.

As of 4 p.m. today, Governor Kelly announced for all Kansas residents that masks will be mandated to be worn for indoor gatherings and for outdoor gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained. That order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3rd.

Please abide by this when physically possible, as we all need to protect the people around us who are medically fragile, due to age or health. Please call the Marshall County Health Department with questions at 785-562-3485.

COVID-19 updates will be posted on Marshall County Health Departments website and Facebook page, Blue Valley Telecommunications Channel 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dr. John Ryan
Marshall County Health Officer/ Marshall County Health Department Director.

Kansas Adds South Carolina & Florida To Mandatory Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states to the quarantine list: South Carolina and Florida and removed...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Masks Must be Worn Statewide

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that she will sign an Executive Order requiring that most Kansans in a public space must wear...
K-State McCain Performance Series Cancels Fall 2020 Season

MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University is canceling plans for a full subscription series in fall 2020. The decision, made in consultation with...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/28/2020

This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
