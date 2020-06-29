Second Positive Case of COVID-19 Identified In Marshall County

The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Marshall County today. The patient is under quarantine.

The Marshall County Health Department is conducting all contact tracing and investigation of individuals who are deemed close contacts of the positive. Close contacts of positive clients will be contacted, if known, and should be monitoring at home.

These first 2 cases in the county are unrelated in exposure and have no connection to each other. Please contact the health department for questions.

As our cases rise, we need community support by social distancing (6 foot apart) when able, and when that isn’t possible, wear a mask. Hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer as well as avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect flat services daily. Most of all, stay home if you have any symptoms of illness and don’t travel unless necessary.

As of 4 p.m. today, Governor Kelly announced for all Kansas residents that masks will be mandated to be worn for indoor gatherings and for outdoor gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained. That order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3rd.

Please abide by this when physically possible, as we all need to protect the people around us who are medically fragile, due to age or health. Please call the Marshall County Health Department with questions at 785-562-3485.

COVID-19 updates will be posted on Marshall County Health Departments website and Facebook page, Blue Valley Telecommunications Channel 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dr. John Ryan

Marshall County Health Officer/ Marshall County Health Department Director.