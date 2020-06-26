Letter From Mitchell Co. Health Director Cortney Murrow Regarding Increased COVID-19 Cases

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Over the last week Kansas has witnessed a significant increase in the number of active outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the state, including an outbreak occurring in a surrounding area. While the full extent of that outbreak has yet to be determined, a notable increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our region may occur.

Currently, Mitchell County remains at four cases, none of which are active at this time. With that being said, a rise in travel, events, and activities increases the risk of exposure to our community members. We highly encourage everyone to remain diligent in protecting yourself and others as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.

As a reminder, COVID-19 is a virus that is spread from person-to-person while in close contact, within about 6 feet, through respiratory droplets produced when an infectious person sneezes, coughs or talks. To help prevent the spread of the virus it is recommended to please wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available, social distance by avoiding close contact with other individuals, cover coughs and sneezes, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when around others, clean and disinfect often, and monitor changes in your health. Furthermore, be aware of travel restrictions set by KDHE requiring mandatory quarantines upon arrival back into Kansas.

Lastly, we want to again thank our community for the tremendous effort being put forth in preventing the spread of COVID-19 throughout our area. We have witnessed how quickly the virus can spread and now, more than ever, it is crucial we continue to do our part in protecting ourselves and our vulnerable population. We urge everyone to take additional precautions when making plans for future activities. Finally, if you are concerned you may have been potentially exposed or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider prior to arriving at the facility.

Websites to access further information:

• https://Covid.ks.gov

• https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

• https://www.facebook.com/mitchellcountyhealthdepartment/

• https://www.mitchellcountykansas.com/

Sincerely,