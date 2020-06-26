COVID-19 Cases Increase In Cloud County With As Many As 150 Identified As Close Contacts

With the 11th positive case of COVID-19 identified in Cloud County, the county is now considered to have community spread of the virus.

Following a positive case in Republic County, more than 150 individuals in Cloud County have been identified as close contacts. Those individuals are now under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Concordia Blade-Empire reported Wednesday that several of the individuals were students at Concordia Jr./Sr. High School.

The Cloud County Health Department issued the following statement:

As many of you know Cloud County and surrounding counties have seen a rapid increase in positive tests recently that have resulted in closures and restrictions to certain activities and locations. At this time Cloud County is not instituting new county wide restrictions. However, the Cloud County Health Department stresses the importance of recognizing potential symptoms of COVID-19, staying at home if ill or your temperature is elevated, obeying quarantine orders if subject to them, and continuing to practice social distancing. Recognizing symptoms, practicing good hygiene, as well as following these guidelines will help us avoid the need for new county wide restrictions, and curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please contact your local health department if you have any questions.