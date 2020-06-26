Norton Medical Clinic To Offer Free Sports Physicals July 15th

NORTON, Kan. – Norton Medical Clinic has offered free sports physicals to student athletes as a service to the community for many years. Earlier in the spring, sports physical dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the medical providers have been working on a plan to provide alternative methods for young athletes to get their sports physicals.

Clinic staff including Kristin Vogel, PA-C, and nurse Sara Smith, successfully organized and completed a significant number of free USD 211 student athletic physicals this month by going to the students at summer weightlifting. Clinic staff also went to USD 212 to offer free student sports physicals this month. If students did not get their physicals during these opportunities, they may come to Norton Medical Clinic on Wednesday, July 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The clinic address is 807 N. State St.

More details for the July 15 sports physicals clinic include:

Norton Medical Clinic will not be making appointments for these physicals; student athletes will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students should not present into the clinic lobby prior to 8:45 a.m. on July 15. This is to keep the clinic lobby as quiet and orderly as possible throughout the morning, as the clinic may have an urgent patient needing to be seen during this same time.

Norton County Hospital requires that patients and visitors wear masks for the duration of their time in the facilities, including Norton Medical Clinic. Please bring a mask to preserve the hospital/clinic supply. If hospital regulations are revised prior to July 15, hospital and clinic staff will notify the schools and public (check the Norton County Hospital and Clinics Facebook page and http://www.ntcohosp.com for continued updates).

Students must have two forms completed and signed by a parent/guardian prior to getting a sports physical. The forms include a physical participation form and concussion/head injury release form. These forms are located on the Norton County Hospital website’s home page in the Announcements section, http://www.ntcohosp.com. While the forms must be signed, the parent/guardian is not required to be present or to call the clinic with verbal consent for the student to obtain a physical.

Those who have specific questions may contact Sara Smith at the Norton Medical Clinic, 785-877-3305.