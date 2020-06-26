91.6 F
KQNK Local News

Norton Medical Clinic To Offer Free Sports Physicals July 15th

By Derek Nester

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Professional Sports

BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORTON, Kan. – Norton Medical Clinic has offered free sports physicals to student athletes as a service to the community for many years. Earlier in the spring, sports physical dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the medical providers have been working on a plan to provide alternative methods for young athletes to get their sports physicals.

Clinic staff including Kristin Vogel, PA-C, and nurse Sara Smith, successfully organized and completed a significant number of free USD 211 student athletic physicals this month by going to the students at summer weightlifting. Clinic staff also went to USD 212 to offer free student sports physicals this month. If students did not get their physicals during these opportunities, they may come to Norton Medical Clinic on Wednesday, July 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The clinic address is 807 N. State St.

More details for the July 15 sports physicals clinic include:

  • Norton Medical Clinic will not be making appointments for these physicals; student athletes will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Students should not present into the clinic lobby prior to 8:45 a.m. on July 15. This is to keep the clinic lobby as quiet and orderly as possible throughout the morning, as the clinic may have an urgent patient needing to be seen during this same time.
  • Norton County Hospital requires that patients and visitors wear masks for the duration of their time in the facilities, including Norton Medical Clinic. Please bring a mask to preserve the hospital/clinic supply. If hospital regulations are revised prior to July 15, hospital and clinic staff will notify the schools and public (check the Norton County Hospital and Clinics Facebook page and http://www.ntcohosp.com for continued updates).
  • Students must have two forms completed and signed by a parent/guardian prior to getting a sports physical. The forms include a physical participation form and concussion/head injury release form. These forms are located on the Norton County Hospital website’s home page in the Announcements section, http://www.ntcohosp.com. While the forms must be signed, the parent/guardian is not required to be present or to call the clinic with verbal consent for the student to obtain a physical.

Those who have specific questions may contact Sara Smith at the Norton Medical Clinic, 785-877-3305.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Sahara Dust

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust. The...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate...
Kansas Headlines

Potential Exposures To COVID-19 At Three Basketball Tournaments In Hays & Wichita

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has notified Ellis County Health Department that three persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 attended three...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Approved for Online EBT Purchasing

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA - Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture approved the Department for Children and Families (DCF) proposal to...
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – June 24, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
