KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local NewsKNDY News

Changes in Store for Annual Musical Revue

By: Derek Nester

Date:

A different performance location, a new theme and a larger cast of local musicians are some of the changes the Marshall County Arts Cooperative has made for their fifteenth annual musical revue, “Morning, Noon and Night at the Replay Lounge.” The two-act fundraiser will be Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m. at Venue 36, 1195 Pony Express Highway, Marysville.

“This show is like no other for it is the classic MCAC fundraiser show, but enhanced with multiple community guest artists at a new location, Venue 36,” said Annamarie Wagner, a member of the musical ensemble. “I am very much looking forward to sharing the stage with so many talented singers at a beautiful venue.”

Reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at marshallcountyarts.org or by calling 785-859-4260.

Those with reserved seats will sit at round tables close to the stage. Once inside Venue 36, there will be a special entrance to take those with reserved tickets to their seats quickly. Reserved seats also assure shorter lines than those sitting in the general admission section.

Joining Wagner as members of the musical ensemble are Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Micah Kee, Wayne Kruse and Julie Popejoy.

Popejoy feels the annual revue is about talented people coming together to present their best.

“What makes these performances even more special is that you probably know most of the people in the show personally,” she said. “It is not just a few singers getting together, but a delightful representation of Marshall County and the wonderful people who live here.”

Daytime songs include “Amarillo By Morning, “House of the Rising Sun” and “I Make My Own Sunshine.” Songs illustrating the night are “Midnight Rider,” “Shadows of the Night” and “Hot Stuff.”

“Going through a day sometimes can get you down, but this show will put pep in your step as we walk through a day together,” said Mandy Cook.

Others sharing their musical talents are Shannon Borgman, Pat Breeding, Chris Felder, Scott Keller, Bryan Kracht, Hannah Malotte, Tommy McNish, Ariona Miller, Katie Nordhus, Kim Oatney, Sally Oliver, Colette Ottens, Tracy Schmitz, Ashlee Shill, Lynette Steele-Coon, Kimberly Stewart, Brandon Wagner, Mike Welch and Pam White.

The vocalists are backed up by a live band led by Cindy Voet. Band members include Tommy Brinegar and Jerry Horton, guitars; Rick Lister, bass; Ron Roepke, percussion; John Banister, trombone; Ben Schierling, saxophone; Kee, violin; and Voet, keyboard.

“Because of the large cast of this show, it’s so fun to see everyone’s different takes on their favorite parts of the day,” Mandy Cook said. “Showcasing local talent has become my favorite part of this fundraiser.”

January Brings Winter Sports Awareness
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

