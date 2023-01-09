Changes in Store for Annual Musical Revue

- Advertisement -

A different performance location, a new theme and a larger cast of local musicians are some of the changes the Marshall County Arts Cooperative has made for their fifteenth annual musical revue, “Morning, Noon and Night at the Replay Lounge.” The two-act fundraiser will be Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m. at Venue 36, 1195 Pony Express Highway, Marysville.

“This show is like no other for it is the classic MCAC fundraiser show, but enhanced with multiple community guest artists at a new location, Venue 36,” said Annamarie Wagner, a member of the musical ensemble. “I am very much looking forward to sharing the stage with so many talented singers at a beautiful venue.”

Reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at marshallcountyarts.org or by calling 785-859-4260.

Those with reserved seats will sit at round tables close to the stage. Once inside Venue 36, there will be a special entrance to take those with reserved tickets to their seats quickly. Reserved seats also assure shorter lines than those sitting in the general admission section.

Joining Wagner as members of the musical ensemble are Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Micah Kee, Wayne Kruse and Julie Popejoy.

Popejoy feels the annual revue is about talented people coming together to present their best.

“What makes these performances even more special is that you probably know most of the people in the show personally,” she said. “It is not just a few singers getting together, but a delightful representation of Marshall County and the wonderful people who live here.”

Daytime songs include “Amarillo By Morning, “House of the Rising Sun” and “I Make My Own Sunshine.” Songs illustrating the night are “Midnight Rider,” “Shadows of the Night” and “Hot Stuff.”

“Going through a day sometimes can get you down, but this show will put pep in your step as we walk through a day together,” said Mandy Cook.

Others sharing their musical talents are Shannon Borgman, Pat Breeding, Chris Felder, Scott Keller, Bryan Kracht, Hannah Malotte, Tommy McNish, Ariona Miller, Katie Nordhus, Kim Oatney, Sally Oliver, Colette Ottens, Tracy Schmitz, Ashlee Shill, Lynette Steele-Coon, Kimberly Stewart, Brandon Wagner, Mike Welch and Pam White.

The vocalists are backed up by a live band led by Cindy Voet. Band members include Tommy Brinegar and Jerry Horton, guitars; Rick Lister, bass; Ron Roepke, percussion; John Banister, trombone; Ben Schierling, saxophone; Kee, violin; and Voet, keyboard.

“Because of the large cast of this show, it’s so fun to see everyone’s different takes on their favorite parts of the day,” Mandy Cook said. “Showcasing local talent has become my favorite part of this fundraiser.”