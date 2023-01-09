Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

- Advertisement -

LANSING, Kan. – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man was arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for first-degree murder connected to the death of 16-year-old D.K., a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. KBI agents obtained an arrest warrant, which was served to Dupree with assistance from the Kansas Department of Corrections, at the Lansing Correctional Facility where Dupree was incarcerated on prior charges.

The body of the 16-year-old teen was discovered in Kansas City, Missouri, near 24th St. and Monroe Ave. on December 21, 2014.

In August 2022, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office requested the KBI join the homicide investigation when the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department determined the murder had taken place in Kansas City, Kansas, and not in their jurisdiction.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.