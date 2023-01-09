KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LANSING, Kan. – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man was arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for first-degree murder connected to the death of 16-year-old D.K., a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. KBI agents obtained an arrest warrant, which was served to Dupree with assistance from the Kansas Department of Corrections, at the Lansing Correctional Facility where Dupree was incarcerated on prior charges.

The body of the 16-year-old teen was discovered in Kansas City, Missouri, near 24th St. and Monroe Ave. on December 21, 2014.

In August 2022, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office requested the KBI join the homicide investigation when the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department determined the murder had taken place in Kansas City, Kansas, and not in their jurisdiction.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Previous article
Changes in Store for Annual Musical Revue
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

