Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Recent Burglaries

On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a burglary report in the 6100 block of K-99 Hwy., rural Wamego, Kansas. A Taurus 9mm pistol valued at over $300.00 was removed from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nalani Clark at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

On Sunday, June 26th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a burglary report in the 200 block of E. 7th St., Onaga, Kansas. U.S. currency and a Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol were taken from the residence. The total loss is over $1,500.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nalani Clark at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

On Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a vehicle burglary report in the 17000 block of Ebel Rd., rural Wamego, Kansas. A purple Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 caliber pistol and accessories were taken from a vehicle. The total loss is over $500.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Tyler Garver at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

On Thursday, June 30th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a burglary report in the 400 block of Valley St., Wamego. A Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol and a tool box were taken from a camper. The total loss is over $900.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Kidd at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

