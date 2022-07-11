Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

AG Derek Schmidt announces law enforcement training focusing on missing, murdered indigenous persons

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – (July 11, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced that a new module has been developed to train law enforcement in the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous persons (MMIP) in Kansas.

Schmidt said the new training was developed in accordance with the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2008 during the 2021 legislative session, which took effect July 1, 2021. The measure authorized the attorney general’s office to coordinate training for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas regarding MMIP.

Over the past year, the attorney general’s office worked with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on developing the new training that contains a historical context, definitions, statutes, tribal sovereignty and jurisdictional challenges, the potential nexus with human trafficking, the importance of federal, state and local partnerships, and resources available to aid investigations of MMIP.

Schmidt said the office sought the assistance and input from officials from the four federally recognized Native American tribes in Kansas, as well as the Native American members of the Legislature who sponsored the bill. The new online training module was reviewed and officially launched on July 1, 2022, on the KLETC web portal for use by law enforcement personnel, social services advocates, educators and the public. The training course can be found at https://bit.ly/3P7XuVt.

The training course will be reviewed and updated by KLETC training developers based on feedback and notes received throughout the year. The next update will be released on July 1, 2023.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Celebrates the Launch of the 9-8-8 Mental Health Lifeline in Kansas
Next articlePottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Recent Burglaries
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Riley County Police To Conduct Joint Training Exercise This Week

Derek Nester -
The Riley County Police Department and emergency personnel from...

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Recent Burglaries

Derek Nester -
On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's...

Governor Laura Kelly Celebrates the Launch of the 9-8-8 Mental Health Lifeline in Kansas

Derek Nester -
WICHITA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill...

Norton County Hospital Hires New CFO

Derek Nester -
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.