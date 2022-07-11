Riley County Police To Conduct Joint Training Exercise This Week

The Riley County Police Department and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, and other law enforcement partners will be participating in a joint active violence training exercise this week. This annual training taking place from July 12-14 at Anthony Middle School will focus on streamlining inter-agency cooperation during crisis situations.

Different locations are chosen each year in an effort to enhance emergency response for varying situations. Signs designating the area as a temporary training site will be placed near the scenario to remind the surrounding community that there is no danger to the public.

Users of the Anthony Recreation Center (ARC) adjacent to Anthony Middle School should expect to hear loud noise associated with the training during this time.

Along with emergency personnel in Manhattan and Riley County, we would like to extend our gratitude to USD 383 for their willingness to assist with the planning, preparation, and hosting of this training exercise, and Riley County Emergency Management for their support and assistance.