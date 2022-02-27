KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/27

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
FULL BASKETBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Monday, February 28th
3A Boys Sub-State 1st Round
6:45 p.m. #7 Riley County at #2 Beloit
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
Tuesday, March 1st
3A Girls Sub-State 1st Round
5:45 p.m. #5 Beloit at #4 Council Grove
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
Thursday, March 3rd
1A DI Sub-State Boys Semifinals
5:50 p.m. Osborne vs Atwood/Rawlins County
7:30 p.m. Sylvan-Lucas vs Lakeside
Friday, March 4th
1A DI Sub-State Girls Semifinals
5:50 p.m. Osborne vs Oberlin
7:30 p.m. Sylvan-Lucas vs Atwood/Rawlins County
