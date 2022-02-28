Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting March 4

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4. This is a regularly scheduled board meeting that will be held via virtual meeting or by utilizing a call-in option.

The mission of the KDA Agricultural Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and delivering solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry — agriculture.

The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the virtual meeting, please contact Kerry Wefald, agriculture marketing director, at 785-564-6758 or Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

WHO: Kansas Department of Agriculture, Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board

WHAT: Regular Board Meeting

WHEN: 9:00 a.m., March 4, 2022

WHERE: Virtual Meeting

