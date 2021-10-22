53.9 F
Three Dead Following Agrex Workplace Shooting Thursday In Superior

By Derek Nester

A second victim has passed away as the result of a shooting in Superior Thursday afternoon. That victim had been life-flighted from Superior to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with response to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior. The Superior and Nelson Fire Departments also responded to the scene. The facility is located at 1401 E. 3rd Street in Superior.

Upon arrival, investigators located one deceased individual and multiple other victims. The reported shooter was also injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene.

Preliminary investigation has identified the shooter as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson’s employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson.

One of the victims shot by Hoskinson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another victim was transported by life-flight to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln and was later pronounced deceased. The third victim has been treated and released from the hospital in Superior. Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when possible.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
