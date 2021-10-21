53.6 F
Neb. State Patrol Investigating Shooting At Agrex Elevator In Superior

By Derek Nester

The Nebraska State Patrol in investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Superior Thursday afternoon. There is no active threat to the public at this time

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Thursday, NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with response to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior. The Superior and Nelson Fire Departments also responded to the scene. The facility is located at 1401 E. 3rd Street in Superior.

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake sends our prayers and thoughts are with our friends in Superior and at Agrex

Upon arrival, investigators located one deceased individual and multiple other victims. The reported shooter was also injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene.

Preliminary investigation has identified the shooter as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson’s employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson.

One of the victims shot by Hoskinson has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Another has been transported by life-flight to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The third victim has been treated and released from the hospital in Superior. Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior and was pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when possible.

