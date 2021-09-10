USDA Invests Nearly $79,000 in Madison, Copeland, Moundridge, Caldwell and Minneapolis, Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 9, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that the USDA is investing $78,757 to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in five Kansas communities.

“When we invest in infrastructure, we’re investing in the people of rural America to help create thriving communities where they can grow and prosper” Fischer said. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities in rural towns and communities.

USDA is financing these investments through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program provides funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. These climate-smart investments will conserve and generate more than 280,048 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in rural Kansas, which equates to enough electricity to power 26 homes per year.

The department is announcing investments today in five Kansas communities and 47 other states and Puerto Rico.

The investments in Kansas communities are:

Kansas Maid, Inc. of Madison , will use a $20,000 grant to help purchase and install solar equipment. The project is estimated to replace 124,747 kilowatt hours per year. This equates to 74.41 percent of their energy usage and is enough energy to power 11 homes.

, will use a $20,000 grant to help purchase and install solar equipment. The project is estimated to replace 124,747 kilowatt hours per year. This equates to 74.41 percent of their energy usage and is enough energy to power 11 homes. Merle Schmidt, of Copeland , will use an $11,497 grant to help purchase and install a 15 kilowatt Wind Turbine. This project will save $4,037 per year and replace 47,158 kilowatt hours per year, 100 percent of Schmidt consumption and enough electricity to power four homes.

, will use an $11,497 grant to help purchase and install a 15 kilowatt Wind Turbine. This project will save $4,037 per year and replace 47,158 kilowatt hours per year, 100 percent of Schmidt consumption and enough electricity to power four homes. R & E Goering Farms LLC will use an $18,944 grant to help complete irrigation pump upgrades in Moundridge . The project is estimated to save 42,851 kilowatt hours per year, reducing energy consumption by 40.53 percent, which is enough to power three homes.

. The project is estimated to save 42,851 kilowatt hours per year, reducing energy consumption by 40.53 percent, which is enough to power three homes. Caldwell Pharmacy, Inc. of Caldwell , will use an $8,316 grant to help purchase and install solar equipment. The project is estimated to replace the 20,532kWh per year. This is enough energy to power one home for a year and equates to 80.62 percent of its energy usage. Caldwell Pharmacy currently has four employees.

, will use an $8,316 grant to help purchase and install solar equipment. The project is estimated to replace the 20,532kWh per year. This is enough energy to power one home for a year and equates to 80.62 percent of its energy usage. Caldwell Pharmacy currently has four employees. Swisher Properties LC, of Minneapolis, will use a $20,000 grant to help purchase and install a 30.78 kilowatt rooftop solar array. The project is estimated to replace 44,760 kilowatt hours per year. This equates to 89.93 percent of its energy usage and is enough energy to power four homes.

