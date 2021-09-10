Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes Announce $103 Million in Grants for Kansas Aviation Manufacturers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Congressman Ron Estes (KS-04) today announced $103,879,965 in grants for Kansas aviation manufacturers through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program. These funds will help Kansas aviation employers retain 4,284 employees. The AMJP program was created by legislation introduced by Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes.

“The aviation manufacturing industry in Kansas plays a critical role in providing our state with high-paying jobs and supporting commercial and general aviation across the country,” said Sen. Moran. “As our economy continues recovering from the pandemic, having a trained, fully-staffed workforce will help aviation manufacturers recover more quickly and meet the demand for new aircraft and repairs. I’m pleased the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program is providing support to this important industry and their invaluable workforce.”

“The skilled workforce in Kansas’ aviation manufacturing industry is critical to our communities and our economy. The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program funds will provide stability for employees and keep them here in the Air Capital of the World,” said Rep. Estes. “This bipartisan, bicameral program is a common sense solution that directly benefits workers in Kansas, and I’m pleased that so many aviation manufacturers are receiving the assistance they need to keep building aircraft in the Sunflower State.”

The AMJP program provides funding to eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for certain categories of employees, for up to six months. Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes hosted an information session in June with U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) AMJP Program Director Elliott Black for aviation manufacturers in the Wichita area to learn more about the AMJP Program and ask questions directly to the program lead.

After receiving the first round of grant applications, the AMJP application was reopened from Aug. 4 – Sept. 1 to allow more businesses to apply. Businesses who applied in the second round are currently being evaluated by the Department of Transportation. The grant recipients below are from the first round of applicants.

Grant Recipients: