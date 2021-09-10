78.3 F
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation in Topeka

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday, Sept. 10 in Topeka.

The KBI was asked to assist at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department were attempting to locate Jesse B. Lees, 33, of Topeka connected to the homicide of Jennifer A. Morris, 25, Topeka, who was found dead Wednesday at a home on SW Briarwood Ln. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an officer observed Lees, driving a black Subaru Impreza in the area of 17th St. and SW Topeka Blvd.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer attempted a traffic stop, however, Lees fled prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when Lees crashed into a white Ford Explorer at the intersection of SW 8th and Polk. The occupant of the Explorer was treated by EMS at the scene and was then released.

After the crash, Lees exited his vehicle and fled on foot, heading northwest into an alleyway. Three Topeka police officers chased him. During the foot pursuit Lees pointed a handgun at officers, and three officers fired their weapons toward him. Lees was shot multiple times. The shooting occurred just before 11:20 a.m. No officers were injured during the incident.

EMS responded to the scene. Lees was transported to Stormont Vail hospital where he died from his injuries.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

