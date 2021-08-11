UPDATE: Found Safe, Suspect In Custody – Kansas Amber Alert

———– Update:
At 4:45 pm, Agents with the KBI and local law enforcement confirmed the suspect is in custody and the child was located safely. Law enforcement conducted a manhunt and with information provided by the residents of Fall River they located the child safely and arrested the suspect.
Amber Alert Notice
————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Nina R Senkbeil
Height: 4 feet inches
Weight: 75
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: brown
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Description: Last seen wearing: Shirt: white tweetie bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color,Nike Shoes pink and black in color
Last Seen: at Santa Fe Park in Chanute KS
———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Jacob Senkbeil
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: blue
Age: 32 years
Gender: Male
Description: last seen wearing Green shirt, Pants: blue jeans, Hat: blue and orange ball cap
———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: 852FGX
Make: Jeep
Model: Cherokee
Color: Black
Year: 2004
Description:
——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2021-08-11 15:28:54.65: On 08-11-2021 at 1:30 pm, the Chanute Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park, in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.
At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, or suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information