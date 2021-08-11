UPDATE: Found Safe, Suspect In Custody – Kansas Amber Alert

———– Update:

At 4:45 pm, Agents with the KBI and local law enforcement confirmed the suspect is in custody and the child was located safely. Law enforcement conducted a manhunt and with information provided by the residents of Fall River they located the child safely and arrested the suspect.

Amber Alert Notice

————

Abductee(s):

————

Name: Nina R Senkbeil

Height: 4 feet inches

Weight: 75

Hair Color: brown

Eye Color: brown

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Description: Last seen wearing: Shirt: white tweetie bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color,Nike Shoes pink and black in color

Last Seen: at Santa Fe Park in Chanute KS

———–

Suspect(s):

———–

Name: Jacob Senkbeil

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 135

Hair Color: brown

Eye Color: blue

Age: 32 years

Gender: Male

Description: last seen wearing Green shirt, Pants: blue jeans, Hat: blue and orange ball cap

———–

Vehicle(s):

———–

License: 852FGX

Make: Jeep

Model: Cherokee

Color: Black

Year: 2004

——————-

Latest Information:

——————-

2021-08-11 15:28:54.65: On 08-11-2021 at 1:30 pm, the Chanute Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park, in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, or suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information