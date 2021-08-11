98.3 F
Salina
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Found Safe, Suspect In Custody – Kansas Amber Alert

By Derek Nester

———– Update:
At 4:45 pm, Agents with the KBI and local law enforcement confirmed the suspect is in custody and the child was located safely. Law enforcement conducted a manhunt and with information provided by the residents of Fall River they located the child safely and arrested the suspect.

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Nina R Senkbeil
Height: 4 feet  inches
Weight: 75
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: brown
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Description: Last seen wearing: Shirt: white tweetie bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color,Nike Shoes pink and black in color
Last Seen: at Santa Fe Park in Chanute KS

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Jacob Senkbeil
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: blue
Age: 32 years
Gender: Male
Description: last seen wearing  Green shirt, Pants: blue jeans, Hat: blue and orange ball cap

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: 852FGX
Make: Jeep
Model: Cherokee
Color: Black
Year: 2004
Description: 

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2021-08-11 15:28:54.65: On 08-11-2021 at 1:30 pm, the Chanute Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park,  in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction. 
At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger.  The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, or suspect.  If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

Previous articleNational Emergency Alert Test Scheduled For 1:20 PM CT Today
Next articleMarysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/9/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.