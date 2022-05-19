Amber Alert – Brixton Sisk

Amber Alert Notice

————

Abductee(s):

————

Name: Brixton Sisk

Height: 4 feet inches

Weight: 75

Hair Color: Blond

Eye Color: BLue

Age: 5 years

Gender: Male

Description: Wearing gray sweatpants, green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket

Last Seen: at Rosehill Elementary School, 409 E School Street, Rose Hill, KS

———–

Suspect(s):

———–

Name: Danielle Banzet

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 125

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 31 years

Gender: Female

Description: Last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses and has long blonde hair (dyed after the DL picture)

———–

Vehicle(s):

———–

License: Unknown

Make: Chevrolet

Model: Tahoe (or GMC Yukon)

Color: Black

Year: Unknown

Description: See attached picture

——————-

Latest Information:

——————-

2022-05-19 17:37:33.755: On 05-19-2022, at 4:54pm, the Rosehill School District Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At 2:40pm, a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a Social Worker. The woman gained access to Brixton, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and departed the location. The woman was identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights severed by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information