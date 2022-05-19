Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
!-NEWS-!BREAKINGState News

Amber Alert – Brixton Sisk

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Brixton Sisk
Height: 4 feet inches
Weight: 75
Hair Color: Blond
Eye Color: BLue
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male
Description: Wearing gray sweatpants, green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket
Last Seen: at Rosehill Elementary School, 409 E School Street, Rose Hill, KS

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Danielle Banzet
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 125
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 31 years
Gender: Female
Description: Last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses and has long blonde hair (dyed after the DL picture)

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: Unknown
Make: Chevrolet
Model: Tahoe (or GMC Yukon)
Color: Black
Year: Unknown
Description: See attached picture

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2022-05-19 17:37:33.755: On 05-19-2022, at 4:54pm, the Rosehill School District Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At 2:40pm, a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a Social Worker.  The woman gained access to Brixton, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and departed the location.  The woman was identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights severed by the court.  Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

Previous article[NCKS] KSHSAA Regional Track & Field
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

[NCKS] KSHSAA Regional Track & Field

Sports Ticket -
KSHSAA Regional Track & Field meets will be taking place on Thursday and Friday for area teams.  The links below have more information.  Reports on KD Country 94 and www.kdcountry94.com both days starting at 1:30.KSHSAA Regional Track &am...

Kansas prepares to distribute $69 million in federal small business economic aid

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector May 19, 2022 TOPEKA —...

5-19-22 ROYALS-PITCH YOUR BEST-FANS CHEATING-NBA-NHL-NIL NICK SABAN

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8086696-5-19-22-royals-pitch-your-best-fans-cheating-nba-nhl-nil-nick-saban

[NCKS] Poore Named Athlete of the Week

Sports Ticket -
Osborne Freshman Addison Poore has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.