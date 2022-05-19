Amber Alert – Brixton Sisk

Amber Alert Notice
————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Brixton Sisk
Height: 4 feet inches
Weight: 75
Hair Color: Blond
Eye Color: BLue
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male
Description: Wearing gray sweatpants, green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket
Last Seen: at Rosehill Elementary School, 409 E School Street, Rose Hill, KS
———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Danielle Banzet
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 125
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 31 years
Gender: Female
Description: Last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses and has long blonde hair (dyed after the DL picture)
———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: Unknown
Make: Chevrolet
Model: Tahoe (or GMC Yukon)
Color: Black
Year: Unknown
Description: See attached picture
——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2022-05-19 17:37:33.755: On 05-19-2022, at 4:54pm, the Rosehill School District Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:
At 2:40pm, a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a Social Worker. The woman gained access to Brixton, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and departed the location. The woman was identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights severed by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information