Wednesday, August 11, 2021
National Emergency Alert Test Scheduled For 1:20 PM CT Today

By Derek Nester

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) today.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests will begin at 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The EAS national test is very similar to regular monthly tests typically originated by state authorities. During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message. The message may be delivered in English or Spanish.

The WEA test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings. Most mobile phones will not display the test message. In contrast, consumers will automatically receive real emergency alerts on compatible phones (even if they do not receive the test message). Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.

The following Sunflower State Radio stations will participate in the test:

  • 95.5 FM – KNDY in Marysville
  • 1570 AM/94.1 FM – KNDY in Marysville
  • 94.1 FM – KDNS in Downs
  • 96.3 FM – KZDY in Cawker City
  • 106.7 FM – KQNK in Norton
  • 1530 AM/102.5 FM – KQNK in Norton

 

