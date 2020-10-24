40 F
UPDATE: Kids Located Safe – Kansas Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Girls

Kansas State Downs Kansas, 55-14, To Retain Governor's Cup

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State took advantage of its special teams play Saturday in the first half to build an early...
Cats Cruise in 12th Straight Sunflower Showdown Win

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Phillip Brooks returned two punts for a touchdown and set a school record with 189 punt return yards,...
KSHSAA High School Football Playoff Brackets Set

The 2020 edition of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Football Playoffs are set. Check out the brackets below from our partners at...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

North Central Kansas League Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20 Concordia 41, Chapman 28 Riley County 38, Marysville 8 Wamego 62, Abilene 12 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 68, Onaga...
2021 SEC/Big 12 Men's Basketball Challenge Pairings Revealed

Pairings have been selected for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 30.
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, OK. The suspect was detained and the kids were recovered.

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Nora Jackson
Height: feet inches
Weight:
Hair Color: Blonde-Brown
Eye Color: Blue or Hazel
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female
Description: Clothing description unknown, blonde shoulder length hair, slender build (ON RIGHT SIDE OF PICTURE)
Last Seen: in the 14900 block of Hillsdie Road, Leavenworth, KS

Name: Aven Jackson
Height: feet inches
Weight:
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Description: Clothing description unknown, blonde shoulder length hair, slender build (ON LEFT SIDE OF PICTURE)
Last Seen: in the 14900 block of Hillsdie Road, Leavenworth, KS

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Donny Jackson
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 190
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Age: 40 years
Gender: Male
Description: Clothing description unknown, long brown hair with slight red color, and full beard

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: 266MXB
Make: Honda
Model: Civic
Color: Black
Year: 2008
Description: Kansas license

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-

———– Update:

———– Update:
At 4:36pm, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol agreed to launch an Oklahoma AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.


The 911 call that began this incident was made by an adult that discovered the homicide scene, so the actual time of the abduction and homicide is unknown.

At 4:30pm, we learned that the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border today at approximately 12:35 p.m.  The abducted children were in the vehicle.  It is now believed Jackson may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas, or Arkansas.


2020-10-24 14:51:26.471: On 10-24-2020, at 2:30pm, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office provided the following information to the KBI:

At 1:16pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the 14900 block of Hillside Road, Leavenworth, KS.  The call led Deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the residence and two missing girls: Aven and Nora Jackson.  The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson.  His vehicle is listed, but there is no known direction of travel.  

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

First Snow Possible Sunday Night & Monday

The first snowfall of the season could take place Sunday evening into Monday. Chances for rain and snow are likely Sunday evening. As cold...
Kansas State Downs Kansas, 55-14, To Retain Governor's Cup

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State took advantage of its special teams play Saturday in the first half to build an early...
College Sports

Cats Cruise in 12th Straight Sunflower Showdown Win

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Phillip Brooks returned two punts for a touchdown and set a school record with 189 punt return yards,...
