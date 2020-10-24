UPDATE: Kids Located Safe – Kansas Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Girls

The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, OK. The suspect was detained and the kids were recovered.

Amber Alert Notice

Abductee(s):

Name: Nora Jackson

Height: feet inches

Weight:

Hair Color: Blonde-Brown

Eye Color: Blue or Hazel

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female

Description: Clothing description unknown, blonde shoulder length hair, slender build (ON RIGHT SIDE OF PICTURE)

Last Seen: in the 14900 block of Hillsdie Road, Leavenworth, KS



Name: Aven Jackson

Height: feet inches

Weight:

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female

Description: Clothing description unknown, blonde shoulder length hair, slender build (ON LEFT SIDE OF PICTURE)

Last Seen: in the 14900 block of Hillsdie Road, Leavenworth, KS

Suspect(s):

Name: Donny Jackson

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 190

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Age: 40 years

Gender: Male

Description: Clothing description unknown, long brown hair with slight red color, and full beard

Vehicle(s):

License: 266MXB

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Color: Black

Year: 2008

Description: Kansas license

Latest Information:

At 4:36pm, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol agreed to launch an Oklahoma AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.



The 911 call that began this incident was made by an adult that discovered the homicide scene, so the actual time of the abduction and homicide is unknown.

At 4:30pm, we learned that the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border today at approximately 12:35 p.m. The abducted children were in the vehicle. It is now believed Jackson may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas, or Arkansas.



2020-10-24 14:51:26.471: On 10-24-2020, at 2:30pm, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office provided the following information to the KBI:

At 1:16pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the 14900 block of Hillside Road, Leavenworth, KS. The call led Deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the residence and two missing girls: Aven and Nora Jackson. The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson. His vehicle is listed, but there is no known direction of travel.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.

