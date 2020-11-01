KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Amber Alert Notice
Abductee(s):
Name: Aracely Arambula
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 120
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 16 years
Gender: Female
Description: Burgundy Shirt, Checkered Pajama pants, Barefoot
Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS
Name: Bellanice Diaz
Height: 1 feet 5 inches
Weight: 6
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 1 month
Gender: Female
Description: Pink Onesie
Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley ave., Kansas City, KS
Suspect(s):
Name: Jacob Diaz
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 21 years
Gender: Male
Description:
Name: Julian Diaz
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 23 years
Gender: Male
Description:
Vehicle(s):
License: AR299
Make: Honda
Model: Odyssey
Color: Red
Year: 2012
Description: Tag is an “In God we Trust”
Latest Information:
2020-11-01 14:04:03.333: On Nov 1, 2020 at 1:01 pm the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department contacted the KBI and provided the following information:
At approximately 5:00 am, two week old Bellanice Diaz and 16 year old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence by Jacob and Julian Diaz. Statements heard by another individual in the residence indicate that Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. Subjects last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue at 5:00 am.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information