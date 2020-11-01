53.8 F
Wichita
Sunday, November 1, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/30/2020

Derek Nester - 0
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 39, Goodland 13 (Non-Playoff) Marysville 45, Colby 21 McPherson 78, Abilene 14 (Thursday) Scott City 24, Concordia 14 Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/29/2020

Derek Nester - 0
8-Man D-I Clifton-Clyde 46, Bennington 0 Washington Co. at Little River – Friday (95.5 KNDY-FM) 8-Man D-II Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40 Frankfort 60, Lakeside 14 Hanover 56, Osborne 6 St....
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Aracely Arambula
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 120
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 16 years
Gender: Female
Description: Burgundy Shirt, Checkered Pajama pants, Barefoot
Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS
Name: Bellanice Diaz
Height: 1 feet 5 inches
Weight: 6
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 1 month
Gender: Female
Description: Pink Onesie
Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley ave., Kansas City, KS

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Jacob Diaz
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 21 years
Gender: Male
Description: 
Name: Julian Diaz
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140
Hair Color: Blk
Eye Color: Brw
Age: 23 years
Gender: Male
Description: 

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: AR299
Make: Honda
Model: Odyssey
Color: Red
Year: 2012
Description: Tag is an “In God we Trust”

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2020-11-01 14:04:03.333: On Nov 1, 2020 at 1:01 pm the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department contacted the KBI and provided the following information:

At approximately 5:00 am, two week old Bellanice Diaz and 16 year old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence by Jacob and Julian Diaz.  Statements heard by another individual in the residence indicate that Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger.  Subjects last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue at 5:00 am.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle.  If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

Previous articleMLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Amber Alert Notice ------------Abductee(s):------------Name: Aracely ArambulaHeight: 5 feet 4 inchesWeight: 120Hair Color: BlkEye Color: BrwAge: 16 yearsGender: FemaleDescription: Burgundy...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

Derek Nester - 0
LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Junction City Man Sentenced To Two Life Terms For Two Counts Of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (October 28, 2020) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Peerless Products Expansion to Create Over 100 Jobs in Iola

Derek Nester - 0
IOLA – Governor Laura Kelly today celebrated the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., purchasing a 150,000-square-foot facility in Iola to expand its production capability. Peerless...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Amber Alert Notice ------------Abductee(s):------------Name: Aracely ArambulaHeight: 5 feet 4 inchesWeight: 120Hair Color: BlkEye Color: BrwAge: 16 yearsGender: FemaleDescription: Burgundy...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more