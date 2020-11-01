KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Amber Alert Notice

Abductee(s):

Name: Aracely Arambula

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 120

Hair Color: Blk

Eye Color: Brw

Age: 16 years

Gender: Female

Description: Burgundy Shirt, Checkered Pajama pants, Barefoot

Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS

Name: Bellanice Diaz

Height: 1 feet 5 inches

Weight: 6

Hair Color: Blk

Eye Color: Brw

Age: 1 month

Gender: Female

Description: Pink Onesie

Last Seen: at 1112 Greeley ave., Kansas City, KS

Suspect(s):

Name: Jacob Diaz

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 135

Hair Color: Blk

Eye Color: Brw

Age: 21 years

Gender: Male

Description:

Name: Julian Diaz

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140

Hair Color: Blk

Eye Color: Brw

Age: 23 years

Gender: Male

Description:

Vehicle(s):

License: AR299

Make: Honda

Model: Odyssey

Color: Red

Year: 2012

Description: Tag is an “In God we Trust”

Latest Information:

2020-11-01 14:04:03.333: On Nov 1, 2020 at 1:01 pm the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department contacted the KBI and provided the following information:

At approximately 5:00 am, two week old Bellanice Diaz and 16 year old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence by Jacob and Julian Diaz. Statements heard by another individual in the residence indicate that Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. Subjects last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue at 5:00 am.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information