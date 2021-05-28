57.4 F
Topeka Contractor Temporarily Banned From Doing Business in Kansas

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (May 28, 2021) – A Topeka man and his contracting business have been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas for alleged violations of consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Defendants Kevin Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, are accused of multiple violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA). The defendants are accused of making false statements and misrepresentations regarding roofing services or repairs, entering into excessively one-sided consumer transactions in favor of the supplier and of operating as a roofing contractor without being registered as required by the KRRA. The transactions allegedly involved consumers in Douglas, Jackson, Osage and Shawnee counties. Schmidt is seeking restitution to the consumers as well as civil penalties for violating the KCPA and KRRA.

Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher this week entered a temporary restraining order banning the defendants from doing business in Kansas until June 26, 2021. In addition, Judge Christopher ordered that the defendants be temporarily banned from advertising, soliciting, performing, accepting payments for, supervising, operating or in any manner conducting business related to the sale of property or services, including roofing and gutter services.

The case is in Shawnee County District Court, No. 2021-CV-000189. A copy of the attorney general’s lawsuit is available athttps://bit.ly/3oX50Xd, and the temporary restraining order is available at https://bit.ly/34hN2oS. Consumers who may have done business with the defendants are encouraged to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org or by calling (800) 432-2310.

