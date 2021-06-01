63.4 F
Kansas Headlines

Boys State of Kansas Extends Deadline for 2021 Session

By Derek Nester

June 1, 2021 — The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has announced that the deadline to register for the 2021 session has been extended until Wednesday, June 30. Individuals can continue to register after that date, but only on a space-available basis.

The 2021 ALBSK session will be held Sunday, August 1, through Saturday, August 7, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 83rd year.

This year’s session was originally scheduled to be held next week (June 6-12), but earlier this year, Kansas Boys State leadership made a decision to move from its traditional early June event to the first week of August to allow time for the coronavirus vaccine to be fully available to the general public.

“We did not want to cancel the event a second year in a row,” said Tom Wierman, Kansas Boys State executive director. “After consulting with numerous individuals, we decided holding a virtual event was not feasible nor of interest to potential delegates after having spent most of the last 15 months going to school virtually. With the assistance and blessing of Kansas State University officials, it became clear that moving the date was in the best interest of the delegates, staff/volunteers and the University.”

Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who have completed their junior year of high school. With last year’s cancellation, the ALBSK program announced in January that it was expanding the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who have completed their senior year of high school (those who missed out on last year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic), as well as individuals who have completed their sophomore year of high school.

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org and submitting the person’s name, mailing address, e-mail address, high school and phone number. You can also submit nominees for future years as well.

The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50.

In addition, those who attend this year’s session can apply to win a Samsung American Legion College Scholarship valued at $1,250 as an American Legion Department of Kansas finalist. Visit ksbstate.org/program-information/samsung-scholarship/ to view eligibility requirements and information to apply.

Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact Troy Fowler, ALBSK director of operations, at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org.

Derek Nester
