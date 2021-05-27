Community Memorial Healthcare Receives $55,000 COVID Grant From Patterson Family Foundation For Fetal Monitoring Systems

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is proud to have received a pandemic-related equipment and supply grant from the Patterson Family Foundation, Kansas City, Mo., in the amount of $55,756. Created to be used by rural healthcare providers to help cover expenses incurred by caring for COVID-19-positive patients, this grant funding was used by CMH to purchase two new fetal monitors for the obstetrics (labor and delivery) department.

“Having COVID-positive mothers laboring in our facility poses challenges we have not had to endure previously,” said Curtis Hawkinson, FACHE, CMH chief executive officer. “Our previous fetal monitors were over 10 years old, and not capable of being used for remote monitoring of fetal/maternal activity without staff being physically present in the room for each check of the machines. New technologies have since been incorporated to accomplish this from a distance, allowing nurses to be able to monitor activity remotely without having to needlessly waste precious personal protective equipment (PPE) resources each time they enter and exit the delivery room if an alarm is initiated with undue cause,” Hawkinson said. “Additionally, physicians will now also be able to view real-time fetal/maternal monitoring using the remote access feature, both saving time so physicians can be more efficient in the number of patients seen during a time of high patient volumes, and providing a measure of staff/patient safety not previously required.”

While many rural hospitals are giving up obstetric services due to costs and limited staff availability, Community Memorial Healthcare is proud to deliver an average of 55 or more babies each year with three dedicated, delivering physicians, and a robust nursing staff and supportive services. “While we hope to be able to soon discontinue the amount of PPE currently in use today for COVID-care, these updated monitors help us to solve today’s challenges, and will continue to support our labor and delivery staff well into the future,” Hawkinson said.

“To say the least, we are thankful for this grant that will bring our OB program current with the latest technology, as well as keep staff and patients safe in the current pandemic environment,” Hawkinson said. “We are grateful to the Patterson Family Foundation for the opportunity this funding provides, and for the consideration shown to our rural community and hospital, as we continue to provide the best level of care under these unforeseen circumstances with limited resources compared to our more urban counterparts.”

The Patterson Family Foundation, based in Kansas City, MO, is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. They strive to help lift up our rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond.

“Patterson Family Foundation is pleased to contribute funding to Community Memorial Healthcare as front line providers and staff work tirelessly to care for patients. We hope this funding helps CMH purchase the critical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19. It is both our privilege and pleasure to offer a helping hand to rural communities navigating through these unprecedented times,” PFF added.