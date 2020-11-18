57.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

Derek Nester - 0
As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: The 2020 Marysville High School Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 Marysville High School football season has concluded, and available now is a replay of every game as broadcast on Classic Country AM...
Read more
College Sports

Isaac Brown Named Interim Head Basketball Coach At Wichita State

Derek Nester - 0
Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach following the resignation of men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall. "What the...
Read more
College Sports

No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents, 

Mitchell County has continued to witness significant increases ofCOVID-19 throughout our communities, placing greater impacts on our healthcare and school systems. The following statement was given by Jeremy Armstrong, CEO of the Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

“MCHHS has experienced a significant surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients and staff. Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems currently has 5 positive patients in their COVID Unit and 3 positive patients in the Special Care Unit. Two residents in the Resident Care Center also tested positive. MCHHS is sad to report the death of 2 Special Care Unit patients who were COVID-19 positive. The patients were admissions from out of state. Hospital administration is asking that the community put the health of our community first and wear a mask, socially distance, avoid gatherings of any size, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you are sick.”

In addition to the 2 deaths reported from the Special Care Unit, a wedding that took place in Beloit, KS on November 7th, 2020 has been linked to multiple positive patients over the past week and a half. Due to the number of positive cases resulting from this event, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has deemed it to fit outbreak criteria. If you attended this wedding and are showing symptoms of COVID-19, please isolate at home and call your doctor if you feel you need to be medically evaluated. 

On Monday, November 16th, 2020 the Mitchell County Commissioners, acting in their capacity as the Mitchell County Board of Health, did make a motion to recommend the wearing of masks due to increased COVID-19 cases in Mitchell County. Within the motion made by Mike Cooper and seconded by Tom Claussen, there was a recommendation to maintain social distancing and to limit gatherings, as well as asking that all businesses participate in the recommendation. These recommendations are in conjunction with Executive Order No. 20-52 placed by Governor Laura Kelly, requiring masks or other face coverings in public settings. The motion was carried by a unanimous vote. While a mass gathering limit is not in place for Mitchell County, this is a current topic of discussion and will be further discussed in the upcoming weeks.

As stated in a previous press release, with the holiday season upon us now is the time for everyone to please do your part to ensure the health and safety of our community, including our vulnerable populations. Thank you for everyone doing your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Sincerely,
Cortney Murrow, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleKansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Mitchell County Residents,  Mitchell County has continued to witness significant increases ofCOVID-19 throughout our communities, placing greater impacts on our healthcare and school systems....
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Red Flag Warning from 11/18/2020 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Jefferson County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
Read more