Knoettgen Named President of Cloud County Community College

By Derek Nester
Amber Knoettgen

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

Derek Nester - 0
As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: The 2020 Marysville High School Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 Marysville High School football season has concluded, and available now is a replay of every game as broadcast on Classic Country AM...
Read more
College Sports

Isaac Brown Named Interim Head Basketball Coach At Wichita State

Derek Nester - 0
Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach following the resignation of men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall. "What the...
Read more
College Sports

No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees extended an offer to Amber Knoettgen to become the institution’s ninth president. The board voted to hire Knoettgen, who has been serving as the college’s interim president since May at Tuesday night’s meeting. She will begin serving in the permanent role on December 1.

“I am honored that the Board has chosen me to lead the college as its next president,” Knoettgen said. “Over these past six months, I’ve been continually inspired by the Cloud team and their resiliency. I look forward to working with faculty, staff and students to continue moving Cloud in a positive direction.”

Knoettgen replaces Adrian Douglas, who served as president from May 2018 until May 2020.

Knoettgen received her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees from Baker University. She is also a 2000 graduate of Cloud County with an Associate of Science Degree.

“I think I bring a unique perspective as President of having been not only a student at Cloud, but also an athlete,” she said. “I am a first generation student and the family atmosphere at Cloud gave me the support I needed to be successful. I want that for all of our students.”

Knoettgen came to Cloud in July 2016 as the Director of Advisement and Retention. In November 2017, she was named the Vice President for Administrative Services, a position she currently holds in addition to the interim President role. During that time, she has managed the college’s budget, and was responsible for the Business Office, Auxiliary Services, Information Technology, Facilities, the Children’s Center, Athletics, Human Resources, and Community Relations.

Knoettgen started working in higher education at Baker University as their Marketing Coordinator. She later held the positions of Student Advisor Specialist, Topeka Campus Director, and Enrollment Specialist, all at Baker.

“Amber has done an outstanding job serving as the Interim President in addition to continuing her duties as the Vice President for Administrative Services,” said Jesse Pounds, CCCC Board of Trustees chair. “She has shown strong leadership in managing the college during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as preparing for the Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit.

“She comes to us with an impressive skill set in both student services and administrative services. The Board is excited to work with her to lead the college as our next president.”

Knoettgen said she plans to continue to foster a culture of trust, respect, open communication and collaboration with all Cloud faculty and staff, as well as the Board of Trustees.

“I believe in this institution and the rural communities we serve; those two cannot be separated if we all want to be successful,” she said. “This area is exactly where I wanted to raise my family.

“Cloud has many opportunities for growth, along with the faculty and staff to make that happen. We will continue to make Cloud the college of choice in North Central Kansas.”

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

