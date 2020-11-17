Knoettgen Named President of Cloud County Community College

The Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees extended an offer to Amber Knoettgen to become the institution’s ninth president. The board voted to hire Knoettgen, who has been serving as the college’s interim president since May at Tuesday night’s meeting. She will begin serving in the permanent role on December 1.

“I am honored that the Board has chosen me to lead the college as its next president,” Knoettgen said. “Over these past six months, I’ve been continually inspired by the Cloud team and their resiliency. I look forward to working with faculty, staff and students to continue moving Cloud in a positive direction.”

Knoettgen replaces Adrian Douglas, who served as president from May 2018 until May 2020.

Knoettgen received her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees from Baker University. She is also a 2000 graduate of Cloud County with an Associate of Science Degree.

“I think I bring a unique perspective as President of having been not only a student at Cloud, but also an athlete,” she said. “I am a first generation student and the family atmosphere at Cloud gave me the support I needed to be successful. I want that for all of our students.”

Knoettgen came to Cloud in July 2016 as the Director of Advisement and Retention. In November 2017, she was named the Vice President for Administrative Services, a position she currently holds in addition to the interim President role. During that time, she has managed the college’s budget, and was responsible for the Business Office, Auxiliary Services, Information Technology, Facilities, the Children’s Center, Athletics, Human Resources, and Community Relations.

Knoettgen started working in higher education at Baker University as their Marketing Coordinator. She later held the positions of Student Advisor Specialist, Topeka Campus Director, and Enrollment Specialist, all at Baker.

“Amber has done an outstanding job serving as the Interim President in addition to continuing her duties as the Vice President for Administrative Services,” said Jesse Pounds, CCCC Board of Trustees chair. “She has shown strong leadership in managing the college during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as preparing for the Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit.

“She comes to us with an impressive skill set in both student services and administrative services. The Board is excited to work with her to lead the college as our next president.”

Knoettgen said she plans to continue to foster a culture of trust, respect, open communication and collaboration with all Cloud faculty and staff, as well as the Board of Trustees.

“I believe in this institution and the rural communities we serve; those two cannot be separated if we all want to be successful,” she said. “This area is exactly where I wanted to raise my family.

“Cloud has many opportunities for growth, along with the faculty and staff to make that happen. We will continue to make Cloud the college of choice in North Central Kansas.”