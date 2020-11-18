57.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Derek Nester
CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

Derek Nester - 0
As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Replay: The 2020 Marysville High School Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 Marysville High School football season has concluded, and available now is a replay of every game as broadcast on Classic Country AM...
Read more
College Sports

Isaac Brown Named Interim Head Basketball Coach At Wichita State

Derek Nester - 0
Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach following the resignation of men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall. "What the...
Read more
College Sports

No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen – Kansas News Service

Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas hospitals are asking them for the same.

November has brought on the strongest surge yet of the coronavirus across the region — and that’s before Thanksgiving gathers families together.

Already, priceless hours slip away for deathly ill patients while doctors at smaller hospitals in Kansas place call after call seeking intensive care openings at larger facilities.

Searches can take several hours of calling around followed by hours-long ambulance rides.

“It’s not just COVID patients that can’t get transferred,” Stites said. “It’s a heart attack. It’s a stroke. It’s everything.”

In October, KU Health System turned away 140 transfers. The flood of requests has continued this month.

The calls for help come from across Kansas and Missouri, but also as far away as Arkansas, Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

“It’s a very scary situation,” Concordia, Kansas, family physician Justin Poore said. “We need help.”

Cloud County Health Center, where he works, called eight in-state hospitals for a recent patient. But people answering the phones in Salina, Topeka, Wichita, Manhattan and elsewhere all offered the same bad news.

The central Kansas hospital had to send its patient three hours by ground ambulance to Omaha, Nebraska. Because openings change daily, it had to repeat that search for the next patient, until finding them a spot in Lincoln.

As it is, even if Kansans all stayed home starting tomorrow, the surge would likely continue for weeks because more cases are incubating and progressing to the point of hospitalization.

“We need our communities to wear masks,” Poore said. “We need our communities to stop these larger indoor gatherings.”

During most of the pandemic, he said, his county of about 8,700 people managed to avoid major COVID outbreaks. This month, it has seen 200 cases.

Statewide, Kansas just confirmed 18,000 in seven days. It’s among more than 20 states that set fresh records for new COVID cases last week.

On an average day back in April, when Kansas was locked down, hospitals reported 104 hospitalized coronavirus patients to state health officials. The situation has worsened sharply in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the daily total topped 800 for the first time.

State health officials say some hospitals actually have open ICU beds. In effect, though, it doesn’t help because they lack enough nurses and doctors to function at full capacity.

Maj. Gen. David Weishaar told legislative leaders Friday that the Kansas National Guard isn’t pursuing the idea of field hospitals yet. There wouldn’t be enough health care workers to staff them anyway.

Some larger hospitals have opened overflow ICUs and scaled back elective care to make way for more of the critically ill.

Stormont Vail, the largest hospital in Topeka, is postponing some non-emergency surgeries that would take up beds overnight. On Thursday, KU Health System also began delaying some surgeries.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving looms, with its prospect of even more people traveling and commingling. Across Kansas, tens of thousands of college students will head home from their campuses.

Stites fears Kansas City and surrounding areas are teetering on a cliff. Day after day, in video updates on Facebook, he begs the public to mask up for the greater good, and abide by social distancing.

“If you have a heart attack or a stroke, where are you going to go?” he pleaded on Thursday. “If you’re in a car accident, you have a big trauma, and you need to go to the hospital, where are you going to go? If the hospital’s overwhelmed with COVID patients, where are you going to go?”

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health and education for the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her at celia (at) kcur (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Previous articleMitchell County COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Mitchell County Residents,  Mitchell County has continued to witness significant increases ofCOVID-19 throughout our communities, placing greater impacts on our healthcare and school systems....
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Red Flag Warning from 11/18/2020 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Jefferson County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
Read more